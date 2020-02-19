Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Supreme Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

SPRWF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

