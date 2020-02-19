Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

