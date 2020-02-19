TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $132.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $5,152,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

