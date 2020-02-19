Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TKO opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

