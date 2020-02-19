TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

