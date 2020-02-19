Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $8,106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.