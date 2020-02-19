Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.62.

TSLA stock opened at $858.40 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.31, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,523 shares of company stock worth $7,372,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Tesla by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

