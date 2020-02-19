Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark Sells 17,016 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

