ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.80 ($17.21) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.37 ($14.38).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €10.25 ($11.92) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.90.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.