TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TIFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.60 ($3.68).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.98. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

