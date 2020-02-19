TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

