Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TRCH stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 6,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

