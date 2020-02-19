Total Produce (LON:TOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), with a volume of 14517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The firm has a market cap of $427.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93.

Total Produce Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

