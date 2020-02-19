Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Bank of America

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

TCOM opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

