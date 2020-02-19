TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Raised to GBX 290

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TT Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.27. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 268 ($3.53).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.