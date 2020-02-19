Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.00

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.80), with a volume of 25743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.83).

Several research firms have issued reports on TYMN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $556.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.