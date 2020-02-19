UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €74.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.47 ($87.75).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €61.52 ($71.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.60.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

