UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.57 ($11.45).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 924 ($12.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 901.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 838.87. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 926 ($12.18).

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

