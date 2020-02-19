UCB (UCBJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $95.85.

Get UCB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.