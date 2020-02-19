Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $61.10 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 272.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 387.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 78.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

