United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UCBI. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Community Banks by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 28.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.