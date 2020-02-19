Universal Display (OLED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $116.92 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

