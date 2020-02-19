Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix Sells 612 Shares of Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $17,160.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Mullennix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Stephen Mullennix sold 684 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $20,013.84.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 62,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

