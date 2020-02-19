US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in US Foods by 47.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,628,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

