USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager Acquires 8,981 Shares

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $233,608.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USAK opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USA Truck by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in USA Truck by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAK. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

