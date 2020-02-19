ValuEngine Upgrades Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) to Sell

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VBFC opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,545 shares of company stock worth $518,113. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

