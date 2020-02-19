VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEON. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEON from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.21.

VEON opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VEON by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VEON by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in VEON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

