Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSVS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 460.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.17.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

