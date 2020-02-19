Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($2.03), approximately 33,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 11,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Vianet Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.