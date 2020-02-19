Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 194.63 ($2.56).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 155.44 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.97.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

