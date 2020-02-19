Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €194.16 ($225.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOW3 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VOW3 stock opened at €169.36 ($196.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

