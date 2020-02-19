Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.46

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €53.46 ($62.16) and last traded at €53.04 ($61.67), with a volume of 66238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.44 ($60.98).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.04 ($62.84).

The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20.

Vonovia Company Profile (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

