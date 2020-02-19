Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

