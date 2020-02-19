Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

