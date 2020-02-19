Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 197,657 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $6,211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

