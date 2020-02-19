Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 1,217 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waste Management stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.