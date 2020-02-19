Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

