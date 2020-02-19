Wendys (WEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Wendys to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

