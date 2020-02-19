Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) PT Raised to GBX 48

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) price target on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON WEN opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $40.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. Wentworth Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.32).

In related news, insider Iain McLaren bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

