Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 254.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

