Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.38

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.64. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 243,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

