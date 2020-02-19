William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

AKAM stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,537,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

