Windstream (WINMQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINMQ opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Windstream has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Get Windstream alerts:

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.