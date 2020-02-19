Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €150.00 by Independent Research

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

ETR WDI opened at €133.50 ($155.23) on Monday. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a 50-day moving average of €127.87 and a 200-day moving average of €129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

