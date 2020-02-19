Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of WIX opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $155.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

