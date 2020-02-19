Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WYND opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

