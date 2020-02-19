Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,406.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

