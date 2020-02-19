Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

XERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

