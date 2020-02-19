Xero (ASX:XRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.99

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$89.99 ($63.82) and last traded at A$89.00 ($63.12), with a volume of 294499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$88.93 ($63.07).

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$73.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50.

Xero Company Profile (ASX:XRO)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

