Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.66.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.